Winona man gets 30 years for criminal sexual conduct

WINONA, Minn. - A Winona man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for what one attorney called one of the "most disturbing criminal sexual conduct cases" he's ever prosecuted.

On Monday, Ryan Thomas Feine, 35, received 360 months in prison for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree.

Feine pleaded guilty to the charge on June 25.

During the sentencing proceeding, Assistant Winona County Attorney Kevin O’Laughlin called the case one of the most disturbing criminal sexual conduct cases he has prosecuted in the last nineteen years.

The sentence handed down by Judge Nancy Buytendorp was approximately twice the sentence normally called for by the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines.

In February, Feine was sentenced to 38 years in federal prison for producing images of child sexual abuse.

The judge in that case, when sentencing Feine, called the man's conduct "among the worst I've ever seen."

In federal court documents, Feine said he created multiple videos and images of sexual abuse of a one-year-old child and a five-year-old child.