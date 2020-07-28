Chinese in Sydney fall victim to ‘virtual kidnapping’ scam

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian police have revealed that Chinese students based in Sydney are being forced to stage photos and video of themselves bound and blindfolded in an extortion scam described as virtual kidnapping. Police say eight students this year have fallen victim to the scams, which have netted criminal syndicates 3.2 million Australian dollars. The students are typically telephoned by a Mandarin speaker who purports to be someone holding authority in China such as an embassy, police or tax official. They are told they risk deportation or arrest unless their families pay a ransom. The students send images of themselves bound and gagged, move into hotels and cut off all communications.