Despite judge’s order, migrant kids remain in ICE custody

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government did not release 100 immigrant children detained with their parents despite this week’s deadline set for by a judge who had described family detention centers as “on fire” due to the threat of the coronavirus. Instead, according to government data, more parents and children were held in the three centers this month than last month. Immigration authorities in July have brought into the centers dozens of parents and children, at least 40 of whom have since tested positive for COVID-19.