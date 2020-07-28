Head of China CDC gets injected with experimental vaccine

BEIJING (AP) — The head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention says he has been injected with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an attempt to persuade the public to follow suit when one is approved. Gao Fu has been involved in research for one of China’s leading vaccine candidates, though he declined to specify which company’s vaccine he took. The claim underscores the enormous stakes as China competes with U.S. and British companies to be the first with a vaccine to help end the pandemic — a feat that would be both a scientific and political triumph.