Hy-Vee pharmacies to offer drive-up flu vaccines beginning August 17

Hy-Vee pharmacies to offer drive-up flu vaccines beginning August 17Updated
(KWWL) - Beginning next month, Hy-Vee pharmacies will be offering drive-up flu vaccines.
Officials announced on Tuesday the option for people from August 17 through October 31. Hy-Vee also announced on Tuesday the vaccines will also be available at the more than 270 pharmacy locations without an appointment or prescription.
The drive-up vaccines will be offered in the park lots of many pharmacy locations between August 17 and October 31 from
- 7 - 11 a.m. on Mondays
- 3 - 7 p.m. on Thursdays
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends anyone six months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the virus.
Hy-Vee pharmacists can administer the vaccine to people outside of the age-specific guidelines listed with a prescription. In Hy-Vee's eight-state region, the state laws are as follows:
- Illinois: Ages 10 years and older
- Iowa: Ages 6 years and older
- Kansas: Ages 6 years and older
- Minnesota: Ages 6 years and older
- Missouri: Ages 7 years and older
- Nebraska: Ages 6 months and older
- South Dakota: Ages 6 months and older
- Wisconsin: Ages 6 years and older