Hy-Vee pharmacies to offer drive-up flu vaccines beginning August 17

(KWWL) - Beginning next month, Hy-Vee pharmacies will be offering drive-up flu vaccines.

Officials announced on Tuesday the option for people from August 17 through October 31. Hy-Vee also announced on Tuesday the vaccines will also be available at the more than 270 pharmacy locations without an appointment or prescription.

The drive-up vaccines will be offered in the park lots of many pharmacy locations between August 17 and October 31 from

7 - 11 a.m. on Mondays

3 - 7 p.m. on Thursdays

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends anyone six months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the virus.

Hy-Vee pharmacists can administer the vaccine to people outside of the age-specific guidelines listed with a prescription. In Hy-Vee's eight-state region, the state laws are as follows: