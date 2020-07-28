Isolated showers with a rumble of thunder possible today

Isolated showers

A shortwave creates a disturbance along a ridging or troughing system. Not as influential as a frontal system but can produce rainfall and storms. Today a shortwave will be able to low for a few showers to develop across the region. It will be very spotty and will allow for the sunshine to peek out throughout the day.

Even with the chance for showers today, it will be another seasonal day. Temperatures are not going to be dramatically different from yesterday with highs in the mid-80s.

Plenty of sunshine…

We can all sacrifice one day with scattered showers as there will be plenty of sunshine to share for the rest of the week. Wednesday through Saturday, a dry and sunny forecast will dominate. Highs will continue the near average trend in the mid to low 80s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett