Lebanon accuses Israel of provoking border escalation

KFAR CHOUBA, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister has accused Israel of provoking a “dangerous escalation” along the border in an attempt to modify the mandate of a U.N. peacekeeping force in south Lebanon. In his comments, Hassan Diab has also cautioned against “a slide toward the worse” in coming days. His comments came a day after the Israeli military said it thwarted an infiltration attempt by Hezbollah militants — setting off one of the heaviest exchanges of fire along the volatile Israel-Lebanon frontier since a 2006 war between the two enemies. Hezbollah denied involvement in any attack.