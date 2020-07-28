Millennial Money: Transition from work-at-home novice to pro

Months into full-time working from home, many workers are realizing that this is the new normal. To make sure you’re set up for success over the long term, reexamine your working habits. Start by auditing your working hours to pin down when you’re most productive. And think about the conditions you need to work best. Then use that as a guide for structuring your time and having work-life balance conversations with your manager and colleagues. And, given this especially stressful time, make sure you’re minding your mental health so you don’t get burned out.