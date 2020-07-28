Mississippi River mayors host press conference

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): Mayors from all along the Mississippi River hosted a call-in press conference this morning to discuss their plans going into the fall and share ideas for how to deal with what they called the pandemic surge.

Mayors from Iowa, Wisconsin, and Louisiana spoke on the biggest issues facing their cities and states in the coming months. Most of the issues centered around budget struggles, as most of the mayors voiced concerns that COVID-19 related restrictions were cutting into the taxes that the cities rely on to fund services and staff.

Mayor Tim Kabat of La Crosse, Wisconsin, voiced some concerns that without more federal support, there's potential for layoffs in the city of La Crosse, including first responders and police officers to try and offset costs of operation. The mayors agreed that they are hoping for some kind of federal support to soften the blow of expenses and make sure that city services continue uninterrupted.