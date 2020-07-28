National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

One of the nation’s largest teachers unions is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures. The American Federation of Teachers represents 1.7 million school employees. It released a resolution Tuesday saying it will support any local chapter that decides to strike over reopening plans. The group says school buildings should open only where coronavirus infections are low enough and if schools enact certain safety measures. The union’s president blasted President Donald Trump for ordering schools to reopen even as the virus continues to surge. Randi Weingarten says Trump’s response has been chaotic and has left teachers afraid.