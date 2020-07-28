Police agencies pulling out of Democratic convention

MILWAUKEE (AP) — More than 100 police police agencies are withdrawing from agreements to send personnel to help bolster security at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month. Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales tells WTMJ-TV that the police agancies are concerned with a new order barring the police use of tear gas and pepper spray at demonstrations. The convention is slated to run Aug. 17 through Aug. 20. The convention has been scaled down to a mostly virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic, with about 300 people expected to attend in-person. But police are still preparing for the possibility of large protests.