Over 8,000 people sign petition supporting statewide mask mandate

MADISON (WKOW) -- In just one day, thousands of people signed a petition urging state leaders to implement a statewide mask mandate as the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 topped 50,000.

State Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) is leading the petition which aims to gauge how many Wisconsinites support mandating masks. On Monday, the petition was created and by Tuesday afternoon more than 8,000 people signed it all across the state, said Larson.

“We’re seeing how much this is blowing up with 800 municipalities across the state signing it and it shows there’s wide support to get this done,” he said.

With COVID-19 not going away any time soon, the pressure to implement a statewide mask order is increasing as states led by both Republican and Democratic governors have enacted them.

About 30 states now have mask requirements including Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota. A handful of local governments are also issuing them including Dane County, Glendale, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Racine, Shorewood, Superior, Whitefish Bay and Whitewater.

Gov. Tony Evers has been telling people to wear a mask since the beginning of the pandemic but says the State Supreme Court ruling that ended the state's "safer at home" order has stopped him from issuing a statewide mandate.

"The Supreme Court left us in a very messy situation and it created chaos,” Evers said in a media briefing last week. “But frankly, people can put on a mask right now, there is nothing preventing you from doing it."

On Twitter, the governor thanked Wisconsinites who are wearing a mask but once again continues to say he's only considering making masks mandatory.

If Evers enacts a mask mandate, Republicans might challenge it in court.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) oppose a statewide requirement but have not said whether or not they would challenge such a move.

"I think wearing a mask should be voluntary and many people are already doing it,” said Fitzgerald.

Larson said one of the main goals of his petition is to show Republican lawmakers some of their own constituents want to see a statewide mask requirement.

“Even where Republicans hold those seats that they recognize this is something that their neighbors, their constituents want to see,” said Larson.