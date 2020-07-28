Pharrell, Beastie Boys, RZA, halftime show score Emmy nods

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winners including Pharrell Williams, the Beastie Boys and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor have a chance of winning their first-ever honors at the Emmy Awards. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show picked up four nominations. It was unclear if the singers were specifically nominated. Williams is nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics for “Letter to My Godfather” from Netflix’s “The Black Godfather.” The Apple TV+ documentary “Beastie Boys Story” picked up five nominations, including two for Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz. Other music nominees include Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, Nick Cannon, producer-singer Labrinth, Sheila E., production duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington and singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson.