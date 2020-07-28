Returning UN envoy: Israel won’t suffer for tight Trump ties

RAANANA, Israel (AP) — Israel’s returning ambassador to the United Nations is affirming the country’s bond with the Trump administration, dismissing notions that Israel would pay a price for its tight ties to the divisive president should he be defeated in November. In his first comprehensive interview since returning from the diplomatic posting, Danny Danon said he was relieved that the more progressive forces in the Democratic Party failed to secure the party’s nomination and that Israel could prosper with either Trump or Joe Biden in the White House. The 49-year-old Danon is known as an ideological firebrand in the ruling Likud Party and a potential successor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.