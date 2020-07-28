Silkroad’s new face: Grammy-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens

Silkroad, the acclaimed international musical collective with a social conscience, has a new face — and a fresh sense of purpose. Silkroad announced Tuesday that Grammy-winning folk singer and instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens is its new artistic director. Giddens takes the baton from renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who founded the group two decades ago. The 43-year-old North Carolina native is the first woman and first multiracial artist to lead Silkroad. The Boston-based organization is known not just for its touring ensemble comprised of world-class musicians from all over the globe, but also for its efforts to use the arts to bridge differences across races, countries and cultures.