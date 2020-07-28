Small business recovery fund helping local shops stay afloat during uncertainty

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 24 different small businesses in La Crosse received grants thanks to the new Launch La Crosse Small Business Recovery Fund.

"This grant specifically is important because we're seeing that we need to still to help more at this point," said Robin Moses, executive director of Downtown Mainstreet, Inc.

Couleecap Inc., Downtown Mainstreet Inc., La Crosse County, La Crosse Area Development Corporation, and the North La Crosse Business Association partnered up to raise funds in order to provide some relief for small businesses.

Through June 30, 24 different businesses split $100,000 worth of funding thanks to private donations from Wells Fargo, Dave and Barb Skogen, The Weber Group, Gail, Kristine, and Sandra Cleary, State Bank Financial, Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions, Kwik Trip, and Associated Bank.

Games People Play was one of the businesses awarded. The embroidery and team sales shop has had to pivot the way that they sell their merchandise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the middle of August, we’ll launch a website that’s fully e-commerce where we can ship, people can curbside pick up anything like that," said owner Paul Cochlin. "We also had to do an aggressive campaign as far as social media."

Other shops have taken advantage of sidewalk sales or outdoor dining to make customers feel comfortable.

“It’s really going back and asking questions and reviewing the distribution methods of the business model, how the goods and services are delivered and what changes might need to be made to meet the needs that their customers have developed due to the pandemic,” said Aaron Reimler, Business and Income Developer at Couleecap Inc.

Cochlin said that this funding will help with utility expenses and other nonessential areas of his business, but it will not help recuperate the losses they've already experienced. The owner and manager said they've had to reduce their staff from 20 to just nine employees.

Reimler and other leaders in the La Crosse business community plan to continue this small business relief funding throughout the year, but they are looking for people to make small contributions.

"We're really looking to start a new wave again," said Moses. "More people supporting the program and more businesses applying."

Learn how to apply for funding or to donate by visiting https://www.couleecap.org/business-recovery.html