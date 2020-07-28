South Korea to have solid fuel rockets in major deal with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said Tuesday it has won U.S. consent to use solid fuel for space launch vehicles, a move that experts say would enable Seoul to launch its first surveillance satellites and accumulate technology to build more powerful missiles. Solid fuel offers greater mobility for missiles and rockets, and reduces the amount of launch preparation time. But Washington had imposed a strict restriction on Seoul’s use of solid propellant for space launch rockets out of concern that they would be diverted for producing bigger missiles and cause a regional arms race. On Tuesday, the South Korean government said Seoul and Washington have agreed to revise a related bilateral missile guideline to lift such restrictions.