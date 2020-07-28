Technology infuses ancient hajj rites tailored for pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The vast, white-marble floors surrounding the cube-shaped Kaaba in Mecca are not packed with hundreds of thousands of pilgrims as they normally would be the day before the hajj. Only a few officials and workers were putting last-minute preparations in place at Islam’s holiest site on Tuesday. A very limited number of Muslim faithful were waiting in isolation to experience the ancient pilgrimage. The hajj that begins Wednesday was scaled back drastically and tailored for a modern-day pandemic. Those approved for the experience this year will be guided through the hajj in small groups and will face a number of virus protocols to keep the pilgrimage safe.