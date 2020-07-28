Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

CHICAGO (AP) — The Trump administration says it will reject new applications and shorten renewal periods for an Obama-era program that shields young people from deportation. The move Tuesday is a defiant stance after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to let the administration end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The justices ruled last month that President Donald Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to scrap DACA, but they kept a window open for him to try again. A federal judge in Maryland ruled earlier this month that DACA should be restored to its original form.