Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s visit to a U.S. fracking hub on the West Texas plains comes during the state’s fierce coronavirus outbreak. At the same time a global oil and gas glut is putting the squeeze on Trump’s loyal donors in the petroleum industry. The president is combining some fundraising with his Wednesday trip, his first to an oil and gas rig and first to the Permian Basin since he took office. He’ll pull in up to $100,000 a person at a roundtable with supporters.