‘Second wave’ virus fears strike blow to tourism industry

LONDON (AP) — Concerns over a “second wave” of coronavirus infections brought on by returning vacationers are wreaking havoc across Europe’s tourism industry. That’s particularly the case in Spain, where the sector has been hit hard by the news that Britain is advising against all but essential travel to the country. The move has dashed the hopes of many British holidaymakers for a getaway this summer. It has also fanned renewed uncertainty within Europe’s tourism industry over how to plan ahead amid authorities’ responses to new COVID-19 outbreaks. Germany also tightened its travel advice for Spain, but did not go as far as the U.K.