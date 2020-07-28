Wanted Houston Co. man arrested in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa. (WXOW) - The man wanted by Houston County authorities for an armed domestic assault is arrested in Iowa Tuesday morning.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said that Thomas Monson, 39, is now in custody in the Winneshiek County Jail. He was arrested near County Road V64 in Sumner Township.

He's held on charges of violation of a no-contact order, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding Minnesota arrest warrants according to the sheriff's office.

Last week, Houston County deputies were called to a home between Spring Grove and Eitzen for a call of a physical domestic assault involving a handgun.

Monson fled the scene when deputies arrived. A search of the area by law enforcement failed to find him.

Besides officers from Winneshiek County, the Chickasaw and Howard County Sheriff's Offices assisted in finding Monson.

He will remain jailed in Iowa until extradition back to Minnesota can be arranged.