Will experience prevail for Wild vs. quick-strike Canucks?

The virus pause has provided the Minnesota Wild as they’re currently constructed with perhaps their best and last opportunity to make a long postseason run. The Wild are the older and deeper team in this qualifying round matchup with the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks have the superior up-front speed and scoring threat, led by J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. The best-of-five series starts on Sunday night in the Edmonton bubble. The biggest question for the Wild is in the net, where Alex Stalock and Devan Dubnyk wait word on who the starting goalie will be.