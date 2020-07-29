After Ecuador eased its lockdown, the virus surged in Quito

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s capital, Quito, has experienced an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases since the government started to reopen the economy last month. Hospitals in Quito are filling up and the crematoria at funeral parlors are pushed to keep up with demand. The growing concern about Quito began after the government last month started to relax a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. The new coronavirus first tore through the city of Guayaquil in March and April, killing hundreds and horrifying people around the world with scenes of bodies left in the street. The situation in Guayaquil has since stabilized.