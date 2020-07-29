Asia Today: China, SKorea, Japan see upticks in virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — China reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 for its highest daily increase in weeks. The northwestern region of Xinjiang accounted for 89 of the new cases. Another eight were in the northeastern province of Liaoning and one was in Beijing. Another three cases were brought from outside the country by returning Chinese citizens. Outside of Xinjiang, the virus has been largely contained in mainland China. It has counted 4,634 deaths among more 84,000 cases of the disease. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Japan were seeing further spread of the virus.