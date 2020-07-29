Bolivian coca cultivation jumped by 10% in 2019, UN says

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A U.N. agency says coca cultivation jumped 10% in Bolivia in 2019, the final year of President Evo Morales’ government, partly because of reduced eradication efforts amid rising social and political conflicts. A report released Wednesday by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said production grew in the Andean nation from 23,100 hectares in 2018 to 25,500 hectares last year. Bolivia is the world’s third largest coca producer after Colombia and Peru. Coca leaf is the raw material for cocaine, but is also a mainstay of Indigenous life in Bolivia, where it is chewed, made into a tea or used in religious rituals.