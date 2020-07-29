Federal court to review ‘protest bans’ in Portland arrests

U.S. court officials in Oregon are reviewing bans on future protesting that were placed on some people arrested during demonstrations in Portland after some raised concerns that the prohibitions violated the First Amendment. Brian Crist, chief pretrial services officer for the U.S. District Court in Portland, says the court is reviewing every case to look at the wording of release conditions. The protest bans, first reported by ProPublica, were included in at least a dozen cases — most of them involving misdemeanor charges of failing to obey a lawful order. Defendants had to agree to stop attending protests, rallies and public gatherings in order to be released from jail.