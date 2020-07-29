Japan court recognizes atomic bomb ‘black rain’ victims

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has recognized people exposed to radioactive “black rain” that fell after the U.S. atomic attack on Hiroshima as atomic bomb survivors, ordering the government to provide the same medical benefits it gives other survivors. The Hiroshima District Court said all 84 plaintiffs who were outside of a zone previously set by the government as where radioactive rain fell also developed radiation-induced illnesses and should be certified as atomic bomb victims. The landmark ruling comes a week before the city marks its 75th anniversary of the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, which killed 140,000 people.