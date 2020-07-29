Minnesota reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 681 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that nine more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said seven of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,589 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH said. The Department said 1,216 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Wednesday's update that 681 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Two of the cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 52,947 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 6,108 health care workers, MDH reported.

Health officials said 46,636 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported more than 13,400 newly-completed COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 993,091.

There are 310 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota as of Wednesday, including 143 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's five more COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU, and eleven more patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Tuesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: