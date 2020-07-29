New CCHA men’s hockey league adds D1 newbie St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The newly formed Central Collegiate Hockey Association has added the University of St. Thomas. The upstart conference will have eight teams for its inaugural 2021-22 season. St. Thomas received NCAA approval earlier this month to move its athletic programs from Division III directly to Division I. The Tommies will take most of their teams to the Summit League, but that conference doesn’t offer football or hockey. St. Thomas will be the 62nd team in NCAA Division I men’s hockey. They’ll be the third team in Minnesota in the new CCHA, joining Bemidji State and Minnesota State.