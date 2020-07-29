Northern Minnesota man arrested in 1986 cold case homicide

VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a northern Minnesota man in the cold-case killing of a woman 34 years ago. Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Chisholm police arrested the 52-year-old Chisholm man on Wednesday. He was booked into jail on probable cause second-degree murder. Investigators arrested the suspect after a BCA lab earlier Wednesday confirmed that his DNA matched DNA from the crime scene. Nancy Daugherty of Chisholm was last seen alive early on July 16, 1986. That afternoon, police conducting a welfare check found her dead inside her home. DNA at the scene did not match any persons in the criminal DNA database. But a company that analyzes public genealogy databases this month identified the man as a potential suspect in the case.