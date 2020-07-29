Pakistani Muslim accused of insulting Islam killed in court

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a young Muslim man walked into a courtroom in the northwestern city of Peshawar and shot and killed a fellow Muslim who was on trial for blasphemy. The shooting took place on Wednesday and police are not sure how the assailant managed to get into the court amid tight security. The man on trial had claimed he was Islam’s prophet and was arrested two years ago on blasphemy charges. Blasphemy is an extremely controversial issue in Pakistan, where people convicted of the crime can be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty.