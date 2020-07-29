House orders broad mask mandates after Gohmert gets virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Capitol officials have issued broad new mask requirements after a Republican member of Congress tested positive for the coronavirus. The member, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, often shunned wearing masks and was known to vote without one. Pelosi announced Wednesday evening that all members will be required to wear a mask when voting on the House floor. Several hours later, the House sergeant-at-arms and the Capitol’s top physician issued an order that everyone in House office buildings will have to wear masks inside, with few exceptions. That mandate goes into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.