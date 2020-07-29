Storm causes erosion at Trump backers’ private border wall

HOUSTON (AP) — Weeks after it was criticized by President Donald Trump as “done to make me look bad,” a private border wall built by his supporters in South Texas has suffered new erosion due to a tropical storm that hit at the weekend. Heavy rain and winds from Hanna left behind wide gashes in the land in front of the fence, which is next to the now-swollen Rio Grande river that separates Texas and Mexico. Opponents say the fence posts all remain standing, but that some of the damage to the terrain is serious enough that the barrier could become unstable.