Sunshine brings a mild and calm end to the workweek

A few showers popped up yesterday as a trough slid to the south. It was not very influential to the upper air pattern or wind speeds. This will keep the sunshine around with very mild temperatures.

Wednesday through Saturday will be very similar days. An abundance of sunshine will be able to warm the surface and bring highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Then late Saturday a frontal system will actually be able to switch up the pattern. It will initiate our next chance for light showers overnight into Sunday. This could also bring a much cooler end to the weekend and start to the next work week.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett