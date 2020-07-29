Tracy Morgan, wife to divorce after 5 years of marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tracy Morgan and his wife of five years are ending their marriage. The actor-comedian’s representative said in an emailed statement Wednesday that Morgan and Megan Wollover have filed for divorce. Morgan and Wollover married after the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member recovered from a 2014 highway crash in which a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo Morgan was riding in. One man was killed in the crash that left Morgan and two friends seriously injured. Morgan and Wollover have a 7-year-old daughter. The comedian also has three adult sons from a previous marriage.