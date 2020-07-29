UK judge holds hearing in Meghan’s lawsuit against newspaper

LONDON (AP) — A judge in London is hearing the latest stage in the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy-infringement lawsuit against a British newspaper, as Meghan tries to keep the names of five of her friends out of the public eye. The former Meghan Markle is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday at Britain’s High Court over five articles that published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. The duchess wants the names of friends who anonymously defended her to People magazine to remain secret, but the newspaper says they should be public. Meghan and Harry quit royal duties early this year, citing what they said was unbearable intrusion from the British media.