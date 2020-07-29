UW-Madison won’t require ACT or SAT tests this fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison won’t require freshmen applying for entrance this fall to submit ACT or SAT scores amid the coronavirus outbreak. The school announced the new policy on Wednesday, saying it had won a waiver from UW System admissions policies. The school plans to go before the Board of Regents next month to seek a longer-term waiver. The College Board, which administers the SAT, said in June that millions of students were unable to take the test this spring due to the pandemic. UW-Madison officials say they’ve always taken a holistic approach to admissions in any case. Applicants who were able to take the tests can submit their scores if they choose.