Vietnam imposes more virus restrictions as outbreak spreads

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has imposed more coronavirus restrictions as an outbreak that started in a popular beach resort destination grew with nine new cases. The health ministry said eight of the new infections were detected in the virus hot spot of Da Nang and another was confirmed in the capital Hanoi in a man who had returned from the coastal city. The outbreak has spread from Da Nang in central Vietnam to 5 other cities and provinces with 43 cases since the weekend, and Vietnam is intensifying protective measures across the country.