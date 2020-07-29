Writer David Hare turns his COVID-19 into a theater piece

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar-nominated writer David Hare says he’s turned his COVID-19 illness into a theater piece. Hare created a stage monologue about enduring what he called “this quite extraordinary disease.” He says the one-actor play is “purely” about his experience with the disease. He said he contracted it early in the pandemic, while he was at work on a TV drama, “Roadkill.” The political thriller starring Hugh Laurie is set to air on PBS’ “Masterpiece” in November. Hare’s coronavirus monologue will be on stage in London after officials deem it safe for theaters to re-open. Hare said hopes that could happen by the end of August.