Activists: 3 killed as troops open fire at rally in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani activists say at least three people were killed and 13 were wounded when violence erupted during a rally by minority Pashtun laborers demanding the reopening of a border crossing with Afghanistan. They say security forces opened fire at the protesters near the Chaman crossing. The protesters are trying to get to Afghanisitan for work or to seek jobs. They demand authorities lift the months-long closure of the crossing related to measures meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Witnesses say gunshots were heard when protesters tried to cross the border by force and torched a make-shift facility set up there in March to quarantine COVID-19 patients.