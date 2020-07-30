Asia Today: 723 cases in Australia, closures in Vietnam

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s coronavirus hot spot, Victoria state, will make masks compulsory statewide after reporting a record 723 new cases. Masks have been mandatory in the state capital, Melbourne, and a neighboring semi-rural district for the past week. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says the measure will be extended starting Sunday. Residents around the city of Geelong will not be allowed to have visitors in their homes from late Thursday. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says a weekslong lockdown was not giving the desired results. He says the additional restrictions will impact the economy, but not containing the outbreak will have the same effect. Vietnam reported nine more cases as its first outbreak in over three months spreads to cities.