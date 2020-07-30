Asia Today: Chinese city tightens rules, Victoria might, too

BEIJING (AP) — China is tightening travel restrictions in the Xinjiang capital amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the northwestern city. People arriving in Urumqi from regions considered to have high infection risk must undergo a two-week quarantine. Others most show proof of good health. Almost all of mainland China has been downgraded to low and medium risk. Hong Kong continued see a third wave of infections, with almost 150 new cases reported Friday. Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s hot spot of infections may see tougher restrictions as cases continue to surge. And South Korea’s newest cases were mostly tied to international arrivals.