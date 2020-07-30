Bucks ready to hit the play button

Orlando, FL (WXOW) Perhaps no team is more eager to get the NBA season re-started than the Bucks.

They get their wish Friday.

The Bucks will take on Boston in their first game back.

They had the best record in the league when COVID-19 put this season on a long pause back in March.

The Bucks sit comfortably as the top seed in the east right now and they hope to use these final 8 regular season games as a tune-up for the playoffs.

"I'm just going to use these 8 games to get into playoff shape. Just being out there as much as possible is going to help me get to where I want to get faster," said Bucks forward Giannis Antetokuomnpo.

"We've done the necessary things to get there. I think all of us feel good. Tomorrow we'll be able to showcase that and continue to build," said Bucks guard Wesley Matthews.

The Bucks and Celtics tip-off at 5:30 PM in Orlando.