Chinese ambassador lashes out at Western rights reporting

LONDON (AP) — China’s ambassador to the United Kingdom has lashed out at what he saw as one-sided reporting on human rights issues, showing a series of videos defending Chinese actions against Uighur Muslims in the far west Xinjang province. He also warned Britain to stop meddling in his country’s affairs. Liu Xiaoming’s presentation stressed that China’s actions in Xinjiang were meant to fight terrorism, and the grainy images played for reporters included bloody scenes showing the aftermath of attacks. He described “so-called victims” of human rights violations as being either separatists or “actors trained by anti-China forces in the U.S. and other Western countries”.