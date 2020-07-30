Criminal case opened against FIFA president Gianni Infantino

GENEVA (AP) — A criminal case against FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been opened by a Swiss special prosecutor. The case is connected to a meeting Infantino had with the Swiss attorney general. Special prosecutor Stefan Keller believes there is enough evidence to take the case to court after investigating the circumstances of a meeting Infantino had with Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber, who offered his resignation last week. Keller has uncovered “elements that make up reprehensible behavior,” according to a statement from the Swiss authority overseeing the federal prosecutors office. Stefan Keller opened a criminal case against Infantino as well as Valais prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold and has sought authorization to open a legal case against Lauber.