Democrats trim convention hours amid coronavirus pandemic

MILWAUKEE (AP) --Democrats will meet for just two hours each night of their national convention next month in Milwaukee due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A preliminary schedule released late Wednesday has Joe Biden accepting the party's presidential nomination on the final night of the convention which runs Aug. 17-20. Biden's vice presidential pick will be nominated on Aug. 19 and is scheduled to address the mainly virtual gathering.

The pandemic has delegates casting ballots remotely. Typically, the party holds meetings during the day with delegates gathering for several hours each night to listen to speeches. A safety plan announced Monday says everyone attending will have to wear a face mask.