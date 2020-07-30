Deputies charge man with murder in Madison County death

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Madison County deputies have charged a man with murder in the death of another man whose body was found in a rural intersection southwest of Winterset. Deputies charged 41-year-old Gerald Parker, of Creston, with first-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Hoffman, of Des Moines. A delivery driver fround Hoffman’s body on the afternoon of July 21, face down in an intersection. He had been shot to death. Parker was being held in the Madison County Jail.