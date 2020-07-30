Ex-UK lawmaker convicted of sexually assaulting 2 woman

LONDON (AP) — A former Conservative lawmaker in Britain has been convicted of sexually assaulting two women a decade apart. A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court found Charlie Elphicke guilty on Thursday of three counts of assault against two victims. One woman said Elphicke kissed her and groped her at his London home in 2007 before chasing her around chanting “I’m a naughty Tory.” The second woman said Elphicke tried to kiss her and then groped her when they met for a drink in April 2016. Judge Philippa Whipple said Elphicke faced “the very real possibility” of prison when he is sentenced in September. Elphicke was elected to Parliament in 2010 and stepped down last year.