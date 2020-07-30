Full appeals court to review dismissal of Flynn case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court says it plans to review a decision ordering the dismissal of the Justice Department’s case against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The action by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is likely to prolong the fight over Flynn’s fate. It represents yet another dramatic development in a case that has taken unexpected twists and turns over the last year and turned Flynn into something of a cause celebre for President Donald Trump and his supporters. The court set arguments for Aug. 11.